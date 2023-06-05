“youth helmet” : Youth Helmet by Bell Richter

Youth Helmet by Bell Richter



Price: $20.99

(as of Jun 05,2023 20:39:20 UTC – Details)





The Bell Richter Youth Helmet is a great choice for parents looking for a reliable and safe helmet for their kids. This helmet offers a True Fit system that enables easy and one-step adjustment every time your child rides. It’s a simple and effective system that ensures your child’s helmet fits snugly and securely on their head.

One of the standout features of the Bell Richter Youth Helmet is the patented Pinch Guard buckle. This innovative design ensures pinch-free buckling, helping to prevent discomfort and irritation during wear. It’s an important feature that contributes to the overall comfort and fit of the helmet, making it more likely that your child will be willing to wear it whenever they ride.

The Bell Richter Youth Helmet meets the U.S. CPSC Safety Standard for Bicycle Helmets for Persons Age 5 and Older. This means that it offers excellent protection and meets the highest safety standards. It’s a reassuring feature for parents who want to ensure their child is wearing a helmet that will keep them safe in the event of a fall or accident. Overall, the Bell Richter Youth Helmet is a high-quality and safe helmet that offers a great fit and comfort for kids aged 8-14.

In addition to being safe and comfortable, the Bell Richter Youth Helmet is also very versatile. It is recommended for kids aged 8-14, but will fit most heads measuring 54-58cm. It’s important to note that head sizes and shapes can vary, even within an age range. This is why it’s always a good idea to take a head measurement before purchasing a helmet. Using a helmet that does not fit properly can be dangerous and can compromise the protection it offers.

Overall, the Bell Richter Youth Helmet is a great option for parents looking for a high-quality and safe helmet for their kids. With its True Fit system, Pinch Guard buckle, and compliance with safety standards, it offers everything you need to ensure your child is protected while they ride. It’s also versatile enough to fit a range of head sizes, making it a great investment that will last for years to come.



