Youth killed, another injured in stray animal accident near Dadlana village

stray animal accident Dadlana victim : Youth killed and another injured in stray animal accident near Dadlana village

The problem of stray animals appears to be persistent in this area with no solution in sight. A devastating incident occurred when an 18-year-old boy lost his life, and another person got injured as a result of a stray animal colliding with their motorcycle near Dadlana village in the district.

Read Full story : 18-yr-old dies after stray animal hits motorcycle /

News Source : The Tribune India

