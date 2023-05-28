Youth killed, another injured in stray animal accident near Dadlana village

Posted on May 28, 2023

The problem of stray animals appears to be persistent in this area with no solution in sight. A devastating incident occurred when an 18-year-old boy lost his life, and another person got injured as a result of a stray animal colliding with their motorcycle near Dadlana village in the district.

News Source : The Tribune India

