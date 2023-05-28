Youth killed, another injured in stray animal accident near Dadlana village

stray animal accident Dadlana victim : Youth killed and another injured in stray animal accident near Dadlana village
The problem of stray animals appears to be persistent in this area with no solution in sight. A devastating incident occurred when an 18-year-old boy lost his life, and another person got injured as a result of a stray animal colliding with their motorcycle near Dadlana village in the district.
News Source : The Tribune India
- Motorcycle accident death
- Stray animal collision
- Road safety awareness
- Fatal motorcycle crash
- Animal control measures