Youth Shekar Patel killed in Indore road accident, police search for driver : Youth Shekar Patel killed in Indore road accident

A road accident on the Bypass Road in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man named Shekar Patel. He was hit by a vehicle while returning home and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The police are searching for the driver of the vehicle. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the culprit. In a separate incident, a 20-year-old named Ankit Pawan committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in Raoji Bazaar area. No suicide note was found at the scene. Another 38-year-old named Mahesh also committed suicide by hanging himself in the Annapurna area. The reason for his suicide is unknown as no note was found. The police are taking statements from their respective families.