Youth shot dead by cousin at birthday party in Panipat: Vijay Kumar identified as victim

Vijay Kumar : Youth shot dead during birthday party in Panipat, cousin brother arrested

According to authorities, a young man was fatally shot by his cousin during his birthday party in Panipat city. The victim, identified as Vijay Kumar, was a property advisor from Hari Nagar. The incident occurred at his office where friends had gathered to celebrate. Vijay’s father reported that Sumit Kumar, Vijay’s cousin from Tikri village in Baghpat, engaged in a heated argument with Vijay before shooting him. Vijay was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead. A police investigation has been launched, and a case has been registered against Sumit under Sections 302 of the IPC and the Arms Act. The investigation to arrest the accused is ongoing.

News Source : HT Correspondent

