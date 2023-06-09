Youth stabbed in Delhi, video goes viral (Photo: ANI) Photo : ANI



New Delhi : A 20-year-old was brutally beaten and stabbed multiple times in the Nand Nagri area of Delhi, just a week after the Shahbad murder case, according to a police official on Friday. The horrific incident was captured on camera and the video has gone viral. The footage shows Sohaib, 22, stabbing a youth who is lying on the road.

The victim, identified as Kasim, has been referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by doctors at GTB Hospital for further treatment.

Some women can be heard screaming for help to save Kasim, while a few passersby stood watching without offering any assistance.

After Sohaib left, a large crowd gathered around the victim, as shown in the video footage.

“The victim is under observation and the accused has been apprehended. We have registered a case u/s 307 IPC (attempt to murder). They had an altercation a few days back…, ” said Sandhya Swamy, Additional DCP, North East.

The Nand Nagri police station received a PCR call at 10.37 pm on Thursday about the incident.

“Immediately, police teams reached the spot and also the hospital, and the medico-legal case (MLC) of Kasim was obtained. The injured did not give any statement,” the police official said.

“The accused and victim are residents of the same locality. The facts about the incident are being ascertained and a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) is being registered.”