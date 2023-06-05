YouTube celebrities: “Checking in on the Top 10 YouTube Kings: Their Current Status”

Top 10 Kings of YouTube: Where Are They Now?

YouTube has been a platform for many creators to showcase their talents and gain popularity. Over the years, many YouTubers have made a name for themselves and have become known as the kings of YouTube. Here is a list of the top 10 kings of YouTube and where they are now.

1. PewDiePie

PewDiePie is one of the most popular YouTubers to date. He is known for his gaming content and has a massive following of over 109 million subscribers. In recent years, PewDiePie has taken a step back from creating content and has shifted his focus onto other ventures. He has launched his own clothing line and has been involved in various charity work.

2. Shane Dawson

Shane Dawson is another popular YouTuber who gained fame for his comedy skits and vlogs. He has over 22 million subscribers and has been on YouTube for over a decade. In recent times, Shane has been involved in various controversies and has taken a break from creating content on YouTube. He has recently released a book and has been working on other projects.

3. Smosh

Smosh is a comedy duo that became popular on YouTube for their skits and parodies. They have over 24 million subscribers and have been on YouTube for over a decade. In recent years, they have expanded their brand and have created their own production company. They have also ventured into other platforms such as TikTok and Snapchat.

4. Jenna Marbles

Jenna Marbles is a popular YouTuber who became known for her comedic vlogs and skits. She has over 20 million subscribers and has been on YouTube for over a decade. In recent times, Jenna has announced that she will be stepping back from creating content on YouTube. She has been involved in various charity work and has been focusing on her personal life.

5. Nigahiga

Nigahiga is a popular YouTuber who gained fame for his comedic skits and parodies. He has over 21 million subscribers and has been on YouTube for over a decade. In recent years, he has been focusing on his other ventures such as his production company and his music career.

6. Zoella

Zoella is a popular YouTuber who gained fame for her beauty and lifestyle content. She has over 11 million subscribers and has been on YouTube for over a decade. In recent years, Zoella has been focusing on her personal life and has been working on her own brand. She has launched her own beauty products and has been involved in various philanthropic work.

7. Casey Neistat

Casey Neistat is a popular YouTuber who gained fame for his vlogs and short films. He has over 12 million subscribers and has been on YouTube for over a decade. In recent times, Casey has been focusing on his other ventures such as his production company and his own app. He has also been involved in various charity work.

8. Dan and Phil

Dan and Phil are a comedy duo who became popular on YouTube for their skits and vlogs. They have over 6 million subscribers and have been on YouTube for over a decade. In recent years, they have been focusing on their other ventures such as their own tour and their own book.

9. Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh is a popular YouTuber who gained fame for her comedic skits and vlogs. She has over 14 million subscribers and has been on YouTube for over a decade. In recent times, Lilly has been focusing on her other ventures such as her own talk show and her own book.

10. Tyler Oakley

Tyler Oakley is a popular YouTuber who gained fame for his vlogs and advocacy work. He has over 7 million subscribers and has been on YouTube for over a decade. In recent times, Tyler has been focusing on his other ventures such as his own book and his advocacy work.

In conclusion, these YouTubers have become the kings of YouTube and have gained massive followings. Over the years, they have taken a step back from creating content on YouTube and have ventured into other platforms and projects. They have become successful in their own right and have become an inspiration to many aspiring creators.

YouTube celebrities Most popular YouTubers Online fame and success Social media influencers YouTube success stories

News Source : WatchMojo.com

Source Link :Top 10 Kings of YouTube: Where Are They Now?/