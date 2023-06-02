YouTube creators: Survey Indicates YouTube as the Most Lucrative Platform for Content Creators

Creators Earn the Most from YouTube Brand Partnerships, Survey Shows

YouTube Creators Outearn Instagram and TikTok Creators

According to a recent survey, YouTube creators earn more from brand partnerships than their counterparts on Instagram and TikTok. The survey revealed that 6% of YouTube creators earn over $10,001 per month, compared to only 3% of Instagram creators and 2% of TikTok creators. Furthermore, 50% of YouTube creators make over $500 per month, while Instagram and TikTok creators fall behind with 40% and 36%, respectively.

Higher Engagement Metrics on YouTube

Despite the higher cost of working with YouTube creators, the platform’s engagement metrics make it a more optimal choice for brands. On average, creators on YouTube boast a 50% engagement rate, while TikTok and Instagram, respectively, only have a 3% and 2% engagement rate. Engagement on YouTube is defined as views, likes, comments, and shares. Additionally, YouTube’s longer video format allows creators to provide in-depth reviews and tutorials of products, making it an especially useful platform for tech gear and furniture brands.

About the Survey

The survey is a combination of Aspire’s internal data and a survey of 1,000 diverse creators from different industries and audience sizes, with most based in the US.

Influencers and SEO Campaigns

Influencers can play a significant role in improving SEO campaigns. As influencer marketing continues to gain momentum, YouTube appears to offer brands the most return on investment for partnering with creators.

Creators Frustrated with TikTok

Reports from last year showed that creators were leaving TikTok due to low pay and mental health issues, with some claiming to earn as little as $0.02 to $0.03 per 1,000 video views.

Conclusion

The survey results demonstrate that YouTube creators outearn Instagram and TikTok creators, and brands should consider the platform’s high engagement metrics when partnering with influencers. While it may be more expensive to work with YouTube creators, the potential ROI makes it a worthwhile investment.

News Source : Search Engine Land

Source Link :YouTube is the most profitable platform for creators, survey shows/