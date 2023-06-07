YouTube Earnings 2023: 5 Ways to Profit on YouTube in 2023: Estimating Your Potential Earnings

As a new or aspiring YouTube creator, you may be wondering how much money you can make on YouTube. The answer is that there is no one-size-fits-all answer, as there are many factors that come into play when it comes to YouTube monetization. However, there are multiple ways you can monetize your YouTube channel and potentially earn an unlimited amount of income.

One of the most popular ways YouTubers make money is through the YouTube Partner Program. Once eligible, YouTube creators have advertisements placed on their videos, earning money based on the number of views their ad-monetized videos receive. The amount you can make as a YouTuber through this program varies, but some YouTubers have reported earning between $82 and $83,000 per month.

To qualify for the YouTube Partner Program, you need to meet certain requirements, including receiving 4,000 public watch hours in the last 12 months and having more than 1,000 subscribers. Once you’re a YouTube partner, you’ll have the chance to start monetizing your videos with ads.

Another way YouTubers make money is through YouTube Shorts. This is YouTube’s short-form video experience, where creators can post short video clips up to 60 seconds long. Current YouTube Partner Program creators who make YouTube Shorts will be eligible to have ads placed on the short-form videos, which can give YouTubers a chance to earn money from their Shorts.

You can also monetize your YouTube channel with Super Chat and Super Stickers. These features are available if you’re in the YouTube Partner Program, and viewers can buy live chat messages that stand out and can be pinned to the top of the live chat feed.

Brand partnerships and sponsored posts are another way YouTubers make money. This happens when a company wants to be advertised on a YouTube channel, and an agreement is forged between the company and the YouTuber in which the YouTuber is paid to talk about the brand with their audience. This can be a brief mention at the beginning, middle, or end of the video, a full feature video entirely dedicated to the company, or an ad segue embedded somewhere in the video.

Selling your own products and services gives you an opportunity to monetize your influence and sell to your YouTube audience. This can be selling merchandise like hats, hoodies, socks, or T-shirts, handcrafted goods like candles, soap, jewelry, etc., digital goods like digital planners, MS Excel spreadsheets, Notion templates, ebooks, etc., or services like personal coaching, consulting, accounting, bookkeeping, or other services.

The amount of money you can make as a YouTuber also depends on your number of subscribers. A YouTuber with 100K subscribers can make thousands per month, with estimates ranging from $600 to $4,000 per month.

In conclusion, creating YouTube videos can be quite lucrative, and there are many ways you can make money on YouTube. To ensure you’re making the most money as a YouTuber, choose multiple income streams to monetize your channel, create and publish YouTube videos consistently, create high-quality YouTube videos, engage with your audience, and focus on building a strong personal brand. With time and consistency, you improve your chances of making money as a YouTuber.

