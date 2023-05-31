YouTube Queens: “Revisiting the Top 10 Queens of YouTube: What Have They Been Up To?”

Top 10 Queens of YouTube: Where Are They Now?

YouTube has become a platform for many individuals to showcase their talent and build a following. Over the years, we have seen many YouTubers rise to fame and then disappear from the platform. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 queens of YouTube and where they are now.

1. Jenna Marbles

Jenna Marbles was one of the first YouTubers to rise to fame. She started her channel in 2010 and quickly gained a massive following. Jenna was known for her comedic skits and vlogs. However, in 2020, Jenna announced that she would be leaving YouTube due to controversy surrounding some of her old videos.

2. Zoella

Zoella started her channel in 2009 and quickly became one of the biggest beauty YouTubers. She amassed millions of followers and even released her own beauty line. However, in recent years, Zoella has stepped back from YouTube to focus on her mental health and personal life.

3. Michelle Phan

Michelle Phan was one of the first beauty YouTubers to gain a massive following. She started her channel in 2007 and quickly became a household name. Michelle even started her own makeup line and was featured in magazines. However, Michelle has been on a hiatus from YouTube since 2017.

4. Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh, also known as Superwoman, started her channel in 2010 and quickly gained a following for her comedic skits and vlogs. Lilly has since moved on to other ventures, such as hosting her own late-night talk show and releasing a book.

5. Miranda Sings

Miranda Sings, played by Colleen Ballinger, started her channel in 2008. Miranda was known for her over-the-top personality and off-key singing. Colleen has since moved on from the character and has focused on her own personal vlogs and music career.

6. Bethany Mota

Bethany Mota started her channel in 2009 and quickly gained a following for her fashion and beauty videos. She even competed on Dancing with the Stars. Bethany has since moved on from YouTube and has focused on her own clothing line and other business ventures.

7. Tanya Burr

Tanya Burr started her channel in 2009 and quickly became a popular beauty YouTuber. She even started her own makeup line and was featured in magazines. However, Tanya has since taken a step back from YouTube to focus on her personal life and acting career.

8. Grav3yardgirl

Grav3yardgirl, also known as Bunny Meyer, started her channel in 2010. Bunny was known for her quirky personality and unique videos. However, Bunny has since taken a step back from YouTube to focus on her mental health and personal life.

9. Rosanna Pansino

Rosanna Pansino started her channel in 2010 and quickly became a popular baking YouTuber. She even released her own cookbook and was featured on her own cooking show. Rosanna has since moved on from YouTube to focus on her personal life and other business ventures.

10. Jaclyn Hill

Jaclyn Hill started her channel in 2011 and quickly became a popular beauty YouTuber. She even released her own makeup line and was featured in magazines. However, Jaclyn has since faced controversy surrounding her products and has taken a step back from YouTube to focus on her personal life.

In conclusion, these queens of YouTube have all had their time in the spotlight, but have since moved on from the platform to focus on other ventures or their personal lives. However, their impact on the platform and their massive followings will never be forgotten.

YouTube queens Social media stars Internet celebrities YouTube fame Online influencers

News Source : WatchMojo.com

Source Link :Top 10 Queens of YouTube: Where Are They Now?/