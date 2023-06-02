YouTube video editing for mobile.: A Tutorial on Using the Inshot App to Edit YouTube Videos on Mobile Devices

How To Edit for YouTube Videos in Mobile | Inshot App Tutorial

Introduction

In today’s digital age, YouTube has become a powerful platform for content creators to showcase their creativity and reach a massive audience. As a YouTuber, it’s essential to have high-quality videos that are visually appealing and engaging. However, editing videos can be a daunting task, especially for beginners. Thankfully, there are many video editing apps available that make the process easy and convenient. In this article, we’ll be discussing how to edit for YouTube videos in mobile using the Inshot app.

What is the Inshot app?

The Inshot app is a free video editing app that allows you to create and edit high-quality videos directly from your mobile device. It has a user-friendly interface and offers a wide range of features, including video trimming, adding music, filters, and text, among others. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices and is a popular choice among content creators.

Step-by-step guide on how to edit for YouTube videos in mobile using the Inshot app

Step 1: Download and Install the Inshot app

The first step is to download and install the Inshot app on your mobile device from either the Google Play Store or the App Store, depending on your device.

Step 2: Import your video

Once you’ve installed the app, open it and tap on the “Video” option. You’ll be prompted to select a video from your device’s gallery. Choose the video you want to edit and import it into the app.

Step 3: Trim your video

The Inshot app allows you to trim your video to the desired length. To do this, tap on the “Trim” option, located at the bottom of the screen. You can then drag the sliders to the beginning and end of the video to trim it to the desired length.

Step 4: Add Music

Adding music can make your videos more engaging and appealing to viewers. To add music, tap on the “Music” option and select a song from the app’s library or your device’s music library. You can also adjust the volume of the music to ensure it doesn’t overpower the video’s sound.

Step 5: Add Text and Filters

The Inshot app offers a variety of filters and text options to enhance your video’s visual appeal. To add text, tap on the “Text” option and choose the font, color, and size of your text. You can then drag and drop the text to the desired location on the video. To add filters, tap on the “Filter” option and choose the filter that best suits your video.

Step 6: Save and Export your Video

Once you’ve completed editing your video, tap on the “Save” option to save your video. You can then choose the video’s quality and resolution before exporting it to your device’s gallery or sharing it directly on YouTube.

Conclusion

Editing videos for YouTube can seem like a daunting task, but with the Inshot app, it’s easy and convenient. The app offers a wide range of features to enhance your videos’ visual appeal, making them more engaging and appealing to viewers. With this step-by-step guide, you can edit your YouTube videos directly from your mobile device and take your content to the next level.

