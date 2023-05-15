Youtuber Trevor Jacob May Face 30 Years in Prison for Intentionally Crashing His Plane to Gain Attention

YouTuber Trevor Jacob is facing 30 years in prison

YouTuber Trevor Jacob is facing 30 years in prison after he deliberately sent his plane crashing to the ground just to score. The 27-year-old YouTuber has been charged with one count of destruction of an aircraft, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and one count of making a false statement to federal investigators, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The Crash

The crash happened on July 13, 2019, in the Mojave Desert in California. Jacob was flying his single-engine plane, a 2001 Beechcraft A36 Bonanza, when he intentionally crashed it into the ground. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Jacob had told friends that he was going to crash the plane on purpose and that he had made a bet with his friend that he could crash the plane and survive.

The Investigation

The NTSB launched an investigation into the crash and discovered that Jacob had deliberately disabled the plane’s engine by disconnecting the fuel line. The investigation also revealed that Jacob had made false statements to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding his qualifications to fly the plane. Jacob had claimed that he had a private pilot’s license when, in fact, he did not.

The Charges

Jacob has been charged with one count of destruction of an aircraft, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The charge is based on the fact that Jacob intentionally crashed the plane. He has also been charged with one count of making a false statement to federal investigators, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. The charge is based on the fact that Jacob lied about his qualifications to fly the plane.

The Motivation

According to court documents, Jacob’s motivation for crashing the plane was to score with a girl he had just met. Jacob had told the girl that he was a pilot and that he could take her on a romantic flight. When the girl discovered that Jacob was not a licensed pilot, she lost interest in him. Jacob then made the bet with his friend that he could crash the plane and survive to impress the girl.

The Consequences

Jacob’s actions have had serious consequences. Not only has he put his own life in danger, but he has also endangered the lives of others. The NTSB investigation found that the plane crashed just 200 feet from a group of people who were camping in the desert. If the plane had crashed into the campsite, it could have caused multiple fatalities.

The Lesson

Jacob’s case is a cautionary tale for anyone who thinks that they can act recklessly without consequences. Not only has he put his own life in danger, but he has also endangered the lives of others. His actions have resulted in serious criminal charges and the possibility of spending 30 years in prison. The lesson here is clear: think before you act and consider the consequences of your actions.

The Conclusion

YouTuber Trevor Jacob is facing 30 years in prison for deliberately crashing his plane to impress a girl. His actions have had serious consequences and have put the lives of others in danger. The lesson here is clear: think before you act and consider the consequences of your actions. Jacob’s case is a cautionary tale for anyone who thinks that they can act recklessly without consequences.

Trevor Jacob plane crash YouTuber facing prison for plane stunt Dangerous stunts by YouTubers Trevor Jacob legal troubles Ethics of YouTube content creation