YouTubers crash Lamborghini, killing 5-year-old in Rome

Reports from Italian media on June 15 revealed that a Lamborghini being driven by YouTubers while filming a video crashed into a family car in Rome, leading to the death of a five-year-old boy and injuring his mother and sister. The sports car contained three of the five individuals from a group called “Theborderline”, who were engaged in a challenge to spend 50 consecutive hours inside the luxury vehicle. The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, and the boy passed away on the way to the hospital. One member of the group, which has 600,000 subscribers, took to Instagram on Thursday to express that he had not been the driver and offered his condolences to the family of the victim. Italy’s Transport Minister, Matteo Salvini, shared on Facebook that he could suggest and approve a new highway code, but in the face of preventable incidents that lead to tragedy, there may be little that can be done. As of now, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation into the crash has not responded to AFP’s request for information.

