Yulelander Seals Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Yulelander “Yo” Seals has Died.

Yulelander “Yo” Seals has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

DSS is mourning the loss of Yulelander "Yo" Seals, a DSS operating engineer & public servant for 25 yrs who lost his life during an accident at one of our salt piles on Thursday night. We send our deepest condolences to Yo’s wife & family. We already miss his spirit! pic.twitter.com/w7tSiq7sJJ

StreetsandSan @StreetsandSan DSS is mourning the loss of Yulelander “Yo” Seals, a DSS operating engineer & public servant for 25 yrs who lost his life during an accident at one of our salt piles on Thursday night. We send our deepest condolences to Yo’s wife & family. We already miss his spirit!

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.