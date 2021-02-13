Yulelander Seals Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Yulelander “Yo” Seals has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Yulelander “Yo” Seals has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
DSS is mourning the loss of Yulelander "Yo" Seals, a DSS operating engineer & public servant for 25 yrs who lost his life during an accident at one of our salt piles on Thursday night. We send our deepest condolences to Yo’s wife & family. We already miss his spirit! pic.twitter.com/w7tSiq7sJJ
— StreetsandSan (@StreetsandSan) February 13, 2021
StreetsandSan @StreetsandSan DSS is mourning the loss of Yulelander “Yo” Seals, a DSS operating engineer & public servant for 25 yrs who lost his life during an accident at one of our salt piles on Thursday night. We send our deepest condolences to Yo’s wife & family. We already miss his spirit!
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.