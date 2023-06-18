Yuma Arizona Resident Marvon McCray Passes Away on May 7 – Cause of Death Revealed in Obituary

Obituary of Marvin McCray

Marvin McCray, a resident of Yuma, Arizona, tragically passed away on May 7, leaving behind his family and friends.

Marvin was born on September 15, 1975, and grew up in Yuma. He attended Yuma High School and later went on to pursue a career in construction. He was known for his hardworking nature and dedication to his job. Marvin was a loving husband, father, and friend, and he will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

The cause of Marvin’s death has not been disclosed by the family.

Marvin is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings.

A celebration of Marvin’s life will be held on May 15 at the Yuma Community Center. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects to this beloved member of the community.

