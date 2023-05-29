“Yumna Zaidi biography”: Yumna Zaidi: A Biography of the Acclaimed Actress, including Age, Husband, Family, and Dramas | Discovering Who Yumna Zaidi is and What She’s Known For

Yumna Zaidi Biography

Yumna Zaidi is a Pakistani television actress who has made a name for herself in the industry. She was born on July 30, 1989, in Lahore, Pakistan. Yumna Zaidi is the daughter of Zameendar Zaidi and Shabana Naheed Zaidi.

Early Life and Education

Yumna Zaidi completed her early education in Lahore. She then went on to pursue a degree in Home Economics from Lahore College for Women University. After completing her studies, she started working as a model and then moved on to acting.

Career

Yumna Zaidi started her acting career in 2012 with the drama Thakan. She played the lead role of Sadaf in the drama and her performance was appreciated by the audience. She then went on to appear in several other dramas such as Khushi Ek Roag, Meri Dulari, and Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi.

In 2014, Yumna Zaidi appeared in the drama serial Digest Writer. She played the lead role of Farida and her performance was highly praised by the critics. She then went on to appear in several other dramas such as Guzarish, Jugnoo, and Pukaar.

In 2018, Yumna Zaidi appeared in the drama serial Dil Kiya Karay. She played the lead role of Eshal and her performance was highly praised by the critics. She then went on to appear in several other dramas such as Inkaar, Pyar Ke Sadqay, and Raaz-e-Ulfat.

Personal Life

Yumna Zaidi is married to an artist named Abdul Hadi. The couple got married in a private ceremony in 2020. Yumna Zaidi has been very private about her personal life and has not shared much information about her relationship with the media.

Awards and Nominations

Yumna Zaidi has been nominated for several awards for her performances in various dramas. She has won the following awards:

Hum Award for Best Supporting Actress for the drama serial Khushi Ek Roag in 2014.

Hum Award for Best Actress for the drama serial Dar Si Jati Hai Sila in 2019.

Lux Style Award for Best Actress (TV) for the drama serial Inkaar in 2020.

Conclusion

Yumna Zaidi is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in the Pakistani television industry. She has appeared in several popular dramas and has won several awards for her performances. Yumna Zaidi is also known for being very private about her personal life and has not shared much information about her relationship with the media. With her talent and dedication, we can expect to see more great performances from her in the future.

