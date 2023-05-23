“Yung Miami Net Worth 2023”: What is The City Girls Star Yung Miami’s Net Worth in 2023?

Introduction:

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, is an American rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur. She rose to prominence as one-half of the hip-hop duo City Girls, alongside JT. Yung Miami has become one of the most influential female rappers in the music industry, thanks to her hard work, dedication, and talent. In this article, we will explore her journey to success, including her music career, business ventures, and philanthropy, and estimate her net worth in 2023.

Music Career:

Yung Miami started her music career in 2017 when she formed City Girls with JT. The duo gained popularity after releasing their debut single, “Fuck Dat Nigga,” which went viral on social media. They then signed a record deal with Quality Control Music, which is home to some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Migos and Lil Baby.

In 2018, City Girls released their debut studio album, “Period,” which featured hit singles like “I’ll Take Your Man” and “Where The Bag At.” The album was a commercial success, and it peaked at number 16 on the US Billboard 200. The duo also appeared on several popular tracks by other artists, including Drake’s “In My Feelings” and “Talk To Me” by Tory Lanez.

However, Yung Miami’s career hit a roadblock in 2019 when JT was sentenced to prison for fraud charges. Yung Miami decided to continue performing and promoting City Girls as a solo act while JT was serving her sentence. She released the duo’s second studio album, “Girl Code,” which debuted at number 63 on the US Billboard 200. The album featured hit singles like “Twerk” and “Act Up,” which became viral sensations on social media.

Business Ventures:

Apart from her music career, Yung Miami has also ventured into the business world. In 2020, she launched her own clothing brand, “Caresha Collection,” which features a range of women’s clothing, including dresses, jumpsuits, and accessories. The brand has been a massive success, and it has garnered a loyal following on social media.

Yung Miami has also collaborated with several brands, including Fashion Nova and Savage X Fenty. She has also appeared in several TV shows and films, including BET’s “The Mane Event” and “Girls Cruise” alongside Lil’ Kim and Chilli from TLC.

Philanthropy:

Despite her busy schedule, Yung Miami is also an active philanthropist. She has donated to several charities, including the American Cancer Society and the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2020, she also donated to the Miami-Dade County Public School System to help students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Worth:

As of 2021, Yung Miami’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. However, her net worth is expected to increase in the coming years due to her successful music career, business ventures, and philanthropy. By 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

Conclusion:

Yung Miami’s journey to success is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and talent. She has become one of the most influential female rappers in the music industry, and she has also ventured into the business world with her own clothing brand. Despite her busy schedule, she is also an active philanthropist, donating to several charities. With her net worth expected to increase in the coming years, Yung Miami is definitely a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

