Yuni Carey Death -Dead-Obituaries : Miami Transgender Woman Yunieski Carey Herrera Murdered by Husband Ygor Souza.

By | November 18, 2020
0 Comment

Yuni Carey Death –Dead-Obituaries : Miami Transgender Woman Yunieski Carey Herrera Murdered by Husband Ygor Souza.

Beloved Florida transgender woman Yunieski Carey Herrera has been murdered by a man who is believed to be her husband in Miami, according to a statement posted online on November 18.  2020.
The local LGBTQ community is mourning a beloved transgender woman after officers found her dead inside her 19th-floor condo in Miami. Detectives identified her killer as a 27-year-old man who confessed to being under the influence of meth when he used a fork and a knife to stab her in a fit of jealous rage. Local 10 News reported
Ygor Souza is facing a 2nd degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing and killing his wife in Miami. According to public records, his wife is Yunieski Herrera. His arrest forms say he called 911 himself.

The woman who has been reported murdered at home by Miami media was Transgender woman Yunieski Carey Herrera according…

Posted by Planetransgender on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

 

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

 

Category: CELEBRITIES DEATHS

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.