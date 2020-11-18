Yuni Carey Death –Dead-Obituaries : Miami Transgender Woman Yunieski Carey Herrera Murdered by Husband Ygor Souza.
THIS MORNING: Ygor Souza is facing a 2nd degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing and killing his wife in Miami. According to public records, his wife is Yunieski Herrera. His arrest forms say he called 911 himself. #YuniCarey @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/JQ8ZNCcBcJ pic.twitter.com/8NdqfVJf6W
— Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) November 18, 2020
The woman who has been reported murdered at home by Miami media was Transgender woman Yunieski Carey Herrera according…
Posted by Planetransgender on Wednesday, November 18, 2020
LOOK, THE FACE OF EVIL!
Murdered his wife, my good friend, stabbed her in the face 36 times!
YGOR, MAY U ROT IN HELL!
Yuni Carey, my love, I am so sorry this happened to you. You rest well now! Your memory is alive through us forever!❤️#TransLivesMatterhttps://t.co/o6SBXmW4G4
— TransValid (@TransValid) November 18, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Yuni Carey Hernandez was killed in Miami yesterday. She was leader in the transgender community and a strong woman. Thank you for always telling me to be fabulous. Rest in power Cuban queen
You didn’t deserve what happened to you but your legacy will live on pic.twitter.com/rJhL1rxbfJ
— (@LA_Michelleada) November 18, 2020
R.I.H @Yunicarey FLY HIGH SIS IM GOING TO TRULY MISS YOU I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU ❤ pic.twitter.com/34zBfIZVnR
— PASSION GOTBODY (@passiongotbody) November 18, 2020
Sorry to hear about the death of Hawaii’s #UniversalShowqueen 2009 @Yunicarey. This photo with @JenWarner2012 was taken at @HulasWaikiki. https://t.co/Dv7zHxCjQs
— Matt Jisa (@MattJisa) November 18, 2020
RIP @Yunicarey your legacy will forever be remembered. The world is a little less bright today.
— Corlis Todd (@CorlisTodd) November 18, 2020
This is him with his wife, Yuni. She is a well-known trans activist, performer and pageant queen. @Yunicarey @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/Oi71MV8quj pic.twitter.com/esUz9umE4b
— Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) November 18, 2020
