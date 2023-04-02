Yunupingu, a leading advocate for Aboriginal land rights, has passed away in Arnhem Land located in the Northern Territory.

Yunupingu, an advocate for the land rights of Aboriginal people, passes away in Arnhem Land located in Northern Territory.

Yunupingu, a powerful and influential Aboriginal leader in Australia, has passed away at the age of 74 in north-east Arnhem Land. As a member of the Gumatj clan, Yunupingu was a vocal proponent for the rights of the Yolngu people and Indigenous Australians across the country. In 1978, he was named Australian of the Year for his work in negotiations over the Ranger Uranium Mine and Kakadu National Park, and served as chairman of the Northern Land Council representing traditional owners in the Northern Territory’s Top End. Additionally, Yunupingu was a key figure in the Yothu Yindi Foundation, which organises the annual Garma Festival.

Yunupingu was a notable political figure, advising multiple prime ministers from both political parties. In 2015, he received an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Melbourne for his contributions to land rights advocacy. He made headlines in 2019 when he launched a $700 million compensation claim on behalf of his clan against the Commonwealth over the acquisition of land on the Gove Peninsula, which became the site of the Nabalco mine. Yunupingu worked alongside his father in drafting the Yirrkala Bark Petition, which was sent to the Australian Parliament in 1963 to assert the Yolngu people’s ownership of the land.

Yunupingu is remembered fondly by his family, friends, and colleagues. The Gumatj Corporation praised his vision of self-determination for the Yolngu people, and the Yothu Yindi Foundation mourned the loss of “a giant of the nation”. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and academic Marcia Langton cited Yunupingu’s contributions to Indigenous rights during the announcement of the referendum question for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Yunupingu is survived by two of his four wives, 12 children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.