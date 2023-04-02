Yunupingu, a prominent leader and advocate for Indigenous rights amongst the Yolngu people, has passed away at the age of 74.

Yunupingu, a prominent Yolngu leader and advocate for the rights of Indigenous peoples, has passed away at the age of 74.

Yunupingu, a revered Yolngu elder and leader of the Gumatj clan, has passed away at the age of 74. He was a master of ceremonies and keeper of the Songlines, holding the sacred knowledge of his people and the deep backbone names of the country. Born on sacred Yolngu land in Melville Bay on the Gove peninsula in north-east Arnhem Land, he began campaigning for land rights for the Yolngu people with his father Mungurrawuy in the 1960s. As a teenager, he assisted in creating the first bark petition presented to the Australian parliament in 1963, a call for land rights and a protest against the excision of Yolngu land for bauxite mining near Nhulunbuy.

Yunupingu played a critical role in the struggle for land rights and recognition for Aboriginal people, serving as the chairman of the Northern Land Council and becoming its chair in 1977. He was named Australian of the Year in 1978 and made a member of the Order of Australia for his services to the Aboriginal community in 1985. In 1988, he presented another bark petition, the Barunga statement, to then-Prime Minister Bob Hawke, calling for self-determination, land rights, compensation for dispossession, and the protection of sacred sites.

He was a celebrated lawman and singer, leading the traditional songs heard on many Yothu Yindi recordings. As chairman of the Yothu Yindi Foundation, he helped establish the Dhupuma Barker junior school in Gunyangara and the Garma Institute, realizing a long-held dream by community leaders for world-class education facilities in north-east Arnhem Land. Yunupingu gifted the nation the Garma festival, which showcases Yolngu miny’tji (art), bunggul (dance), manikay (song), and storytelling to a national audience, leading discussions and debates on issues affecting Indigenous people.

Despite facing many broken promises and disappointments, Yunupingu remained a fierce advocate, fighting for recognition and a better future for all Australians. He supported an Indigenous voice to parliament and was involved in the referendum working group until ill health restricted his ability to attend meetings or travel. His final public statement, delivered to parliament by Senator Pat Dodson, emphasized the importance of balance, wholeness, and completeness, and securing a future for Australia in which all its people can find harmony and balance. Yunupingu will always be remembered as a formidable negotiator, powerful leader, and passionate advocate, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.