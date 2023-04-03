Yunupingu, Yolngu leader, dead.

A giant has departed from Australia.

The revered Yunupingu, a Yolngu man belonging to the Gumatj clan, has left this world.

(To be noted: Permission has been granted by the family for the use of Yunupingu’s name and photographs in this post. For additional information, please refer to the provided link.)

The passing of Yunupingu, a Yolngu man of the Gumatj clan, has left a void in Australia. Yunupingu was a giant in his own right, and his absence will be deeply felt by the Indigenous community in particular. In a country where Indigenous people still face significant challenges and injustices, Yunupingu was a symbol of hope and resilience.

Yunupingu was a musician, educator, and activist who used his talents to promote Indigenous culture and advocate for the rights of his people. He was the lead singer of the internationally acclaimed band Yothu Yindi, which blended traditional Indigenous music with rock and roll. Yunupingu’s powerful voice and charismatic stage presence made him a household name in Australia and beyond.

Beyond his music, Yunupingu was also a dedicated teacher and advocate for Indigenous education. He established the Yirrkala School in the Northern Territory, which combined Western and Indigenous knowledge systems to provide a unique and holistic approach to learning. He also served as the Chancellor of Charles Darwin University, where he continued to promote Indigenous education and research.

Yunupingu was a passionate advocate for the rights of Indigenous people, both in Australia and globally. He was a vocal supporter of the Indigenous land rights movement, and worked tirelessly to ensure that Indigenous Australians had control over their ancestral lands. He also championed Indigenous language preservation and revitalization, recognizing the crucial role that language plays in maintaining cultural identity.

Despite his many accomplishments, Yunupingu remained humble and dedicated to his community until the end of his life. His passing is a great loss, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Indigenous leaders and activists. As Linda Burney MP noted on Twitter, Yunupingu’s name and photos have been approved for use by his family as a tribute to his life and achievements. May he rest in power.

Source : @LindaBurneyMP

Australia has lost a giant. Yunupingu, a Yolngu man of the Gumatj clan, has passed away. (Please note, Yunupingu’s name and photos in this thread have been approved for use by the family. You can read more here: https://t.co/Yzv852s5hd) pic.twitter.com/gq6jrWprBo — Linda Burney MP (@LindaBurneyMP) April 3, 2023

Australia has lost a giant. Yunupingu, a Yolngu man of the Gumatj clan, has passed away. (Please note, Yunupingu's name and photos in this thread have been approved for use by the family. You can read more here: https://t.co/Yzv852s5hd) pic.twitter.com/gq6jrWprBo — Linda Burney MP (@LindaBurneyMP) April 3, 2023