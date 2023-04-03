Yunupingu, Yolngu leader, passes away.

A great loss has been suffered by Australia as Yunupingu, a Yolngu member belonging to the Gumatj clan, has left us. Before departing, Yunupingu emphasised on the idea that we are responsible for the future and urged us to exhibit leadership in the areas of recognition, reconciliation and referendum.

The passing of Yunupingu, a Yolngu man of the Gumatj clan, has left Australia mourning the loss of a giant. In his final months, Yunupingu reminded us that the future is our responsibility, and that we all have a responsibility to show leadership on reconciliation, recognition, and the referendum. His words resonate at a time when Australia is grappling with questions about its past, present, and future.

Yunupingu was a renowned musician, but his legacy goes beyond his music. He was a fierce advocate for Indigenous rights and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. He was a respected elder and leader in his community, and his passing has left a void that will be hard to fill.

Yunupingu’s message about the need for reconciliation, recognition, and the referendum is more important than ever. Australia has a dark history when it comes to the treatment of Indigenous people, and there is still a long way to go to address the injustices of the past and to create a more equitable future. Reconciliation is about acknowledging the harm that was done, and working together to create a better future for all Australians. Recognition is about acknowledging the unique and important contribution that Indigenous people have made to Australia, and ensuring that their voices are heard in the decision-making process. The referendum is a crucial step towards recognising Indigenous people in Australia’s Constitution, and ensuring that their rights are protected.

Yunupingu’s words are a call to action for all Australians. We all have a role to play in creating a more just and equitable society, whether that’s through advocating for policy change, educating ourselves and others, or simply listening to the voices of those who have been marginalised. We can all take responsibility for the future of our country, and work towards creating a better world for future generations.

The passing of Yunupingu is a reminder of the importance of leadership, and of the need for all of us to step up and take responsibility. His legacy will live on through his music, his advocacy, and his message of hope and reconciliation. We can all honour his memory by committing to working towards a more just and equitable world, and by recognising the importance of Indigenous voices and perspectives in shaping our shared future.

Australia has lost a giant. Yunupingu, a Yolngu man of the Gumatj clan, has passed away. In his final months Yunupingu reminded us: “the future is our responsibility”, and that we all have a responsibility to show leadership on: reconciliation, recognition, and the referendum. pic.twitter.com/u4MEup8TZ0 — Malarndirri McCarthy (@Malarndirri19) April 3, 2023

