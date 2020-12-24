Yusuf Karodia Death -Obituary – Dead :founder of the Regent Business School, Professor Yusuf Karodia has Died .

News24.com 3 hrs · The founder of the Regent Business School, Professor Yusuf Karodia, 70, has died in a Durban hospital.

Taps Moyo wrote

RIP Prof Karodia. He was a good man. He contributed a lot to the tertiary education industry in SA as well as the whole of SADC region. He was a game changer especially on the mode of delivery for distance learning, Iam proud to have worked for Regent Business School at one point I surely learnt a lot.

Berenice Vietri wrote

RIP – Please people, don’t use this platform to make a joke out of this. His family may be reading comments. Please have some respect.

Iona O’Reilly wrote

Condolences to his family and to the staff at Regent, I remember Prof Karodia well!

Kisty Naidoo wrote

RIP Prof…Your contribution to the education sector is beyond measure. Swami’s strength goes to his family and friends during this time of mourning.

Mumtaz Bapoo wrote

May Allah Almighty grant him a high place in jannah

Similo Dlodlo

May his soul rest in peace🕊❤! My father got an Honours degree from this school

Vusi Gwayisa wrote

Rest in peace prof. You played your part in shaping Mancosa business school.

Tovi Mompei wrote

The Professor has been compromised_ RIP professor, we dont what happened but we know he was compromised to prove a point. Its all in the system.

Masenyeletja Gynecologist Ya-mafefe

At least he left his legacy behind. We can remember him with something valuable.

