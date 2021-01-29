Yvan Trépanier Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : A teacher at Vanguard School, Yvan Trépanier, has died of COVID-19 has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
A teacher at Vanguard School, Yvan Trépanier, has died of COVID-19 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
A teacher at Vanguard School, Yvan Trépanier, has died of COVID-19. They, too, are frontline workers and expose themselves to risks every day. My condolences to his family. #Quebec #COVID19 https://t.co/747Nd6CR45
— Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) January 29, 2021
Toula Drimonis @ToulasTake A teacher at Vanguard School, Yvan Trépanier, has died of COVID-19. They, too, are frontline workers and expose themselves to risks every day. My condolences to his family. #Quebec #COVID19
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.