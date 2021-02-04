Yves Pelchat Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Yves Pelchat has Died.

Yves Pelchat has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

Série Sportsman Québec TEC 23h · Sportsman TEC officials, drivers and teammates want to support all the loved ones of Yves Pelchat who left us today. Yves was a pilot among us and we were able to ride with him while he was a team member with his son Xavier Pelchat. In addition, he got involved as a sponsor during the Series fundraising campaigns. To Marie-Ève, Xavier, Maude, her two beautiful casseroles, her family and loved ones, we are all hearted with you and want to support you in his difficult times. We will miss your joy of life, your smile and your big heart Yves. Rest in peace

Source: (20+) Série Sportsman Québec TEC – Posts | Facebook

