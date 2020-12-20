Yvonne Gaskin Death -Dead – Obituary : Yvonne Gaskin has Died .
Yvonne Gaskin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Deeply saddened by the news that Yvonne Gaskin sadly passed away yesterday our love & thoughts are with her family at this time. Yvonne would always say chop chop hope was the queen of Romford but she was our true queen 💕@RomfordDogs
— Karen McMillan (@Romforddogs123) December 20, 2020
