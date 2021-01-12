Yvonne Taggart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Yvonne Taggart, with a ‘heart full of love’ has died after contracting COVID-19.

Healthcare assistant, Yvonne Taggart, with a ‘heart full of love’ has died after contracting COVID-19.

