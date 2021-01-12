Yvonne Taggart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Yvonne Taggart, with a ‘heart full of love’ has died after contracting COVID-19.

Yvonne Taggart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Nursing Standard @NurseStandard Healthcare assistant, Yvonne Taggart, with a ‘heart full of love’ has died after contracting COVID-19. A University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) NHS Trust spokesperson said Ms Taggart went above and beyond in her work and that she would be deeply missed.

