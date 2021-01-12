Yvonne Taggart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Yvonne Taggart, with a ‘heart full of love’ has died after contracting COVID-19.
Yvonne Taggart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
Healthcare assistant, Yvonne Taggart, with a ‘heart full of love’ has died after contracting COVID-19.
A University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) NHS Trust spokesperson said Ms Taggart went above and beyond in her work and that she would be deeply missed.https://t.co/ZIduG0IGta
— Nursing Standard (@NurseStandard) January 12, 2021
