Zach Mascarenas Death –Dead-Obituaries : Zach Mascarenas has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
I awoke to some very bad news today! Zach Mascarenas I watched you and Dante Ortiz grow up together on the basketball court! You both played together and against eachother, but always with love and respect! The both of you won games, tournaments and awards! I cant believe what your family is going through right now. May you rest in eternal peace mi hito! Sending our deepest condolences to Nate, Stacy, Justin and Marissa and the rest of your family! If you need anything dont hesitate to call on my bro!
I can’t believe this… you were one of my closest friends!! It was always a blast traveling playing ball with you dawg…
Posted by Jeramiah Vigil on Tuesday, December 1, 2020
RIP Zach!! So sorry for you loss Nate Mascarenas. You and your family are in my prayers. Zach was a great young man and an great ball player . Please everyone send out a prayer for his family!!!
Posted by Gabe Martinez on Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Fernando Apodaca wrote
Crazy that how many close friends I lost first Nicholas Kaye and now zack mascarenas rest in peace bro I love you bro always have memories going to school with you.
Carlos Vigil wrote
Sad to hear of your loss! Prayers to him and his family and please share if they are accepting donations in any form, prayers are good but actions are just as good!
Nicole Romero wrote
Sorry for you loss love you prayers for you and prayers for his family.
