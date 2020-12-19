Zach Negron Death -Obituary – Dead : Zach Negron has Died .

Zach Negron Death -Obituary – Dead : Zach Negron has Died .

Zach Negron has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

GCA Soccer Yesterday at 3:43 PM  · It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform you soccer family of our loss. Zach Negron passed away last night do to a car accident. Zach was a outstanding leader and a wonderful teammate. Zach loved Jesus and showed us everyday how to be a witness through his life. We will miss him everyday. Please pray for his parents and sister. We look forward to seeing him in Heaven! Once a Jag always a Jag!!!

