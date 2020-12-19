Zach Negron Death -Obituary – Dead : Zach Negron has Died .
Zach Negron has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
GCA Soccer Yesterday at 3:43 PM · It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform you soccer family of our loss. Zach Negron passed away last night do to a car accident. Zach was a outstanding leader and a wonderful teammate. Zach loved Jesus and showed us everyday how to be a witness through his life. We will miss him everyday. Please pray for his parents and sister. We look forward to seeing him in Heaven! Once a Jag always a Jag!!!
Source: (20+) GCA Soccer – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.