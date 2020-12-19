Zach Negrón Death -Obituary – Dead : Zach Negrón has Died .

Zach Negrón has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Georgia-Cumberland Academy 21 hrs · We received the news of Zach Negrón’s death with heavy hearts this morning. Zach, Class of 2020, was part of our GCA family, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time. Below is a statement released this morning from Southern Adventist University, where Zach was a freshman. “It is with incredible sadness that we notify the campus family about the death of Zach Negrón last evening. Zach is the son of Dennis Negrón, vice president for Student Development. He was a Southern student, majoring in accounting. We grieve this loss alongside Dennis; his mother, Jennifer; and sister, Marisa, a current student; and we ask the campus to join the administration in lifting them in prayer. ‘I loved working with Zach!’ said Rick Schwarz, Gym-Masters coach. ‘He enjoyed a challenge and often exceeded expectations.’ Details about memorial services for Zach will be shared when they are available. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Zach can be made to Georgia Cumberland Academy. In this time of grief, we look forward to Jesus’ soon return and rely on the promises of God, ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.’ (Revelations 21:4)”