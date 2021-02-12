Zachariah Shorty Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Zachariah Shorty has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Zachariah Shorty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
The #FBI is offering up to $5K for info leading to arrest & conviction of those responsible for death of Zachariah Shorty. On 7/25/20, Shorty was found deceased in Nenahnezad, NM, from gunshot wounds. 505-889-1300 or https://t.co/MS6gegjSm7 @Navajopdhttps://t.co/oALJCUpSA3 pic.twitter.com/oaa6mBnAWn
— FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) February 12, 2021
FBI Albuquerque @FBIAlbuquerque The #FBI is offering up to $5K for info leading to arrest & conviction of those responsible for death of Zachariah Shorty. On 7/25/20, Shorty was found deceased in Nenahnezad, NM, from gunshot wounds. 505-889-1300 or http://ow.ly/zoPN50Dz51l @Navajopd
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.