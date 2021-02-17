Zachary Greenlees Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : OPP have identified the 22-year-old who died in a tragic South Frontenac snowmobile accident as Zachary Greenlees.

OPP have identified the 22-year-old who died in a tragic South Frontenac snowmobile accident as Zachary Greenlees, according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

Global Kingston 12h · OPP have identified the 22-year-old who died in a tragic South Frontenac snowmobile accident as Zachary Greenlees, of Inverary. OPP say speed, alcohol and drugs are not factors in the crash at this time. https://trib.al/s1ZIJPA

Source: (1) Global Kingston – Posts | Facebook

