Zachary Greenlees Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : OPP have identified the 22-year-old who died in a tragic South Frontenac snowmobile accident as Zachary Greenlees.
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021
OPP have identified the 22-year-old who died in a tragic South Frontenac snowmobile accident as Zachary Greenlees, according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Global Kingston 12h · OPP have identified the 22-year-old who died in a tragic South Frontenac snowmobile accident as Zachary Greenlees, of Inverary. OPP say speed, alcohol and drugs are not factors in the crash at this time. https://trib.al/s1ZIJPA
