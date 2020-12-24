Zachary Hare Death -Obituary – Dead : Zachary Hare ‘21 has Died .

Zachary Hare ‘21 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.

Saint Paul Diocesan Junior-Senior High School 22 hrs · It is with deep sadness that we share that Zachary Hare '21 passed away yesterday evening at Boston Children's Hospital after a period of declining health. A sunset prayer service will be held here on campus today (12/23) at 4pm in memory of Zack and for his Saint Paul friends and teachers. Our gathering will be outdoors and under social distancing guidelines. Saint Paul counselors and campus ministers are available throughout the day for students.

Rosemary Scott wrote

A letter from the Saint Paul Head of School, Michael Clark. Our thoughts and prayers are with Zach’s family and friends

Dear Saint Paul students, parents, and staff:

It is with much sadness that I share word with you that Zachary Hare ’21 passed away yesterday evening at Boston Children’s Hospital after a period of declining health. Zack’s parents were by his side, and we extend to them and Zack’s entire family our heartfelt sympathy.

At both St. Peter-Marian and Saint Paul, Zack’s friends and teachers alike can all attest to his optimistic and persistent nature. If ever a kindly spirit and determined competitor were matched, certainly it was with Zack. His will for life is a source of inspiration – and his loss leaves much hurt in the heart.

A sunset prayer service will be held here on campus today (12/23) at 4:00pm in memory of Zack and for his Saint Paul friends and teachers. Our gathering will be outdoors and under social distancing guidelines.

In closing, we offer our prayers for Zachary…Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

