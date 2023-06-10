Zachary High School Alumnus, Hunter Garrett from Murfreesboro TN, Passes Away

Hunter Garrett Murfreesboro TN, Zachary High School Alumnus has Passed Away

Hunter Garrett, a former student of Zachary High School and resident of Murfreesboro, TN, has passed away. The cause of his death is not known at this time. Hunter was a valued member of the Zachary High School community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hunter’s loved ones during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to them and ask that they find comfort in the memories of Hunter’s life and the impact he made on those around him.

Rest in peace, Hunter Garrett. You will be forever missed and never forgotten.

