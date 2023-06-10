Zachary High School Alumnus Hunter Garrett from Murfreesboro TN Passes Away

Hunter Garrett Murfreesboro TN, Zachary High School Alumnus has Passed Away

It is with deep regret that we inform you of the passing of Hunter Garrett, a beloved alumnus of Zachary High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Hunter was a well-respected member of the community and an accomplished student during his time at Zachary High School.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Hunter’s family and friends during this difficult time. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Zachary High School alumni Hunter Garrett Murfreesboro Zachary High School obituary Hunter Garrett Murfreesboro death Zachary High School community mourns loss