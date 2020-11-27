Zachary Plantz Death -Dead – Obituaries: Zachary Plantz, 27, of Illinois Killed in fatal car accident.
Zachary Plantz, 27, of Illinois has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.
Naples Police Department · Traffic Homicide Investigation: On Thursday, November 26, 2020 at approximately 1:54 am, the Naples Police Department responded to the intersection of Old Trail Dr and US 41 regarding a traffic crash. During the investigation, it was determined that a Mercedes vehicle was traveling southbound on US 41 collided with the rear of a semi-truck and trailer that was making a U-turn from the from the north bound lanes onto the southbound lanes in the intersection. The driver of the Mercedes vehicle was determined to be deceased on scene and later identified as Zachary Plantz, 27, of Illinois. All lanes of southbound traffic were reopened for travel at approximately 11:30 am yesterday morning. This remains an active traffic homicide investigation and there is no further information to release at this time.
Source: (9) Naples Police Department – Posts | Facebook
