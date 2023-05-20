Zachary R. Melton motorcycle accident victim in Shelby County : Motorcyclist Zachary R. Melton killed in Shelby County crash

Man from Riverside killed in motorcycle crash in Shelby County

Early Saturday morning, a motorcyclist from Riverside named Zachary R. Melton lost his life in a tragic accident in Shelby County. According to reports, Melton’s motorcycle veered off the road and collided with a guardrail near the 237 mile marker on Interstate 65, about one mile south of Alabaster. The authorities have identified the victim as a 26-year-old man. Stay up-to-date with the latest news by downloading the WBRC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or subscribe to our email newsletter by clicking here. WBRC holds the copyright for this article.

