Zachary Wohlman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Zachary “Kid Yamaka” Wohlman has Died .

Zachary “Kid Yamaka” Wohlman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

A bright star with a quick wit and a big heart who's gone far too soon, R.I.P. 💔 https://t.co/KHJHj4Hkym pic.twitter.com/DCloPdc1n7

In 2012, I wrote about Zac and his boxing journey in a cover story for LA Weekly.

Pamela Chelin @PamelaChelin I’m stunned and saddened by the tragic loss of Zachary “Kid Yamaka” Wohlman. In 2012, I wrote about Zac and his boxing journey in a cover story for LA Weekly. A bright star with a quick wit and a big heart who’s gone far too soon, R.I.P.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Chad George

Very sad to hear the passing of my friend Zachary Wohlman this weekend.

He was a leader and true inspiration for so many.

My heart goes out to his family, friends, students and the boxing community.

Until next time my brother.

Rest in power my friend.

JC Liberatore

So sorry for your loss Chad. Thoughts and prayers for his family .



Daniel Collins

Man that sucks he was a cool guy to talk to we hung out a few times and talked on Facebook alot can believe it

Selisor Nai

Oh man I’m so sorry for your loss. Loved his show “Why We Fight”. Prayers to you and his family.

Barbara George Smalley

Sorry to hear about the loss of your friend, Chad. Prayers today for his family.

Ring of Hope Boxing Club

It is with deep sadness we share that our Co-Founder, Zachary Wohlman (Kid Yamaka), passed away yesterday. He was a pillar of Hope in our communities, and an ever faithful friend to all. Anyone who knew him would immediately know how special Zach made you feel. His light and joy were infectious, and his support for others was second to none. We will forever miss him and carry on his legacy at Ring of Hope. Prayers and support to the Wohlman family .

Lori Ludwig

I am so sad to hear this. He was a great example and had contagious energy. Peace and blessings.

Jeff Zimmerman

super nice guy. got to meet him at last event. May he RIP.

Dallas Kyokushin Karate

My prayers and condolences to his family. He started a great work. May his legacy live on.

Kim Francis

Oh no. I am so sorry to hear this. My heart and prayers are with all of you and his family.