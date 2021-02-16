Zachary Wohlman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Zachary “Kid Yamaka” Wohlman has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Zachary “Kid Yamaka” Wohlman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I'm stunned and saddened by the tragic loss of Zachary "Kid Yamaka" Wohlman.
In 2012, I wrote about Zac and his boxing journey in a cover story for LA Weekly.
A bright star with a quick wit and a big heart who's gone far too soon, R.I.P. 💔https://t.co/KHJHj4Hkym pic.twitter.com/DCloPdc1n7
— Pamela Chelin (@PamelaChelin) February 16, 2021
Tributes
Chad George
Very sad to hear the passing of my friend Zachary Wohlman this weekend.
He was a leader and true inspiration for so many.
My heart goes out to his family, friends, students and the boxing community.
Until next time my brother.
Rest in power my friend.
JC Liberatore
So sorry for your loss Chad. Thoughts and prayers for his family .
Daniel Collins
Man that sucks he was a cool guy to talk to we hung out a few times and talked on Facebook alot can believe it
Selisor Nai
Oh man I’m so sorry for your loss. Loved his show “Why We Fight”. Prayers to you and his family.
Barbara George Smalley
Sorry to hear about the loss of your friend, Chad. Prayers today for his family.
Ring of Hope Boxing Club
It is with deep sadness we share that our Co-Founder, Zachary Wohlman (Kid Yamaka), passed away yesterday. He was a pillar of Hope in our communities, and an ever faithful friend to all. Anyone who knew him would immediately know how special Zach made you feel. His light and joy were infectious, and his support for others was second to none. We will forever miss him and carry on his legacy at Ring of Hope. Prayers and support to the Wohlman family .
Lori Ludwig
I am so sad to hear this. He was a great example and had contagious energy. Peace and blessings.
Jeff Zimmerman
super nice guy. got to meet him at last event. May he RIP.
Dallas Kyokushin Karate
My prayers and condolences to his family. He started a great work. May his legacy live on.
Kim Francis
Oh no. I am so sorry to hear this. My heart and prayers are with all of you and his family.
