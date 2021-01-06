Zain Effendi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Zain Effendi has Died .

Zain Effendi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

good friend and brother Zain Effendi has passed away today after trying to protect his family from dacoits, pls spare a moment to remember him and his family in your thoughts — Faisal Rafi (@faisalrafi) January 6, 2021

good friend and brother Zain Effendi has passed away today after trying to protect his family from dacoits, pls spare a moment to remember him and his family in your thoughts