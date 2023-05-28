Zainab Shabbir biography: Zainab Shabbir: A Look into Her Life, Family, Education, Age, and Relationships

Introduction

Zainab Shabbir is a name that has become quite popular in the world of social media lately. She is a Pakistani beauty blogger, makeup artist, and content creator who has gained a massive following on her Instagram page. In this article, we will delve into the life of Zainab Shabbir, her biography, family, education, age, and relationship.

Zainab Shabbir Biography

Zainab Shabbir was born on 20th July 1999 in Lahore, Pakistan. She was raised in a conservative family that placed a high value on education. Her father is a businessman, and her mother is a housewife who took care of Zainab and her two siblings. Despite the conservative background, Zainab was always interested in beauty and makeup. She would spend hours experimenting with different makeup looks and styles.

Zainab started her journey as a beauty blogger in 2016 when she created her Instagram account. She began posting pictures of her makeup looks and tutorials, and her followers grew rapidly. Zainab’s content is all about makeup, beauty, and skincare. She is known for her creative makeup looks and her love for experimenting with different products.

Family

Zainab Shabbir comes from a close-knit family. Her father is a businessman who owns a textile mill, and her mother is a housewife. Zainab has two siblings, a brother, and a sister. Her brother is currently studying business, and her sister is pursuing a degree in law.

Zainab’s family is very supportive of her career and has always encouraged her to pursue her passions. Her parents have been her biggest supporters, and they are proud of her achievements.

Education

Education has always been a priority for Zainab’s family. Zainab completed her schooling from Lahore Grammar School, one of the most prestigious schools in Pakistan. After completing her secondary education, Zainab enrolled in Lahore College for Women University, where she studied business. However, she realized that her true passion lay in makeup and beauty, and she decided to pursue a career in that field.

Age

Zainab Shabbir was born on 20th July 1999, which makes her 22 years old as of 2021. Despite her young age, Zainab has already made a name for herself in the world of beauty and makeup.

Relationship

Zainab Shabbir is currently single and focusing on her career. She has not been known to be in any public relationships, and she prefers to keep her personal life private.

Conclusion

Zainab Shabbir is a rising star in the world of beauty and makeup. Her passion for makeup and beauty has led her to become a successful beauty blogger and content creator. Zainab’s story is a testament to the fact that with hard work and dedication, anyone can achieve their dreams. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors.

