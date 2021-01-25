Zaineb Istrabadi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Zaineb Istrabadi has Died .
Zaineb Istrabadi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Zaineb Istrabadi. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and treasured students, colleagues, and friends. pic.twitter.com/nEYqWUuTa5
— Hamilton Lugar School at Indiana University (@hamiltonlugar) January 25, 2021
