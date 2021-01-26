Zanele Peggy Motlana Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nthato Motlana’s widow Zanele dies of Covid-19 .

By | January 26, 2021
Zanele Peggy Motlana Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nthato Motlana’s widow Zanele dies of Covid-19 .

Zanele Peggy Motlana has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

SA Breaking News @SABreakingNews Nthato Motlana’s widow Zanele dies of Covid-19: The widow of Nelson Mandela’s medical doctor has died. Zanele Peggy Motlana, who was married to the late Struggle stalwart, physician and entrepreneur Dr Nthato Motlana, succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday. She… http://dlvr.it/RrNRyF

