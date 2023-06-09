Zanesville OH Mourns the Loss of 18-Year-Old Natalie Martin: Obituary for the Tuesday, June 6 Passing

Natalie Martin Obituary

On Tuesday, June 6, Natalie Martin, an 18-year-old girl from Zanesville, Ohio, passed away. It is with great sadness that we announce her unexpected and untimely death.

Natalie was a bright and talented young woman, who had a passion for music and the arts. She was a member of her high school’s choir and drama club, and was planning to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Her infectious smile and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Natalie is survived by her parents, siblings, and extended family. Funeral services will be held at the Zanesville Church of Christ on Friday, June 9 at 10am. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, June 8 from 4-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Zanesville High School Music and Arts Program in Natalie’s memory. She will always be remembered and forever missed.

