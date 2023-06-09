Zanesville OH Mourns the Loss of Natalie Martin, 18-Year-Old Girl Who Passed Away on June 6th

Natalie Martin Obituary – Zanesville OH

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Natalie Martin on Tuesday, June 6, at the age of 18. She was born on August 12, 2002, in Zanesville, Ohio, to her loving parents, John and Mary Martin.

Natalie was a bright and intelligent young woman, with a passion for learning and exploring the world around her. She was a talented musician, playing both the guitar and piano, and was always eager to share her love of music with others. She also had a deep love of animals, and was known for her kind and compassionate nature.

Throughout her life, Natalie touched the hearts of those around her with her infectious smile and infectious spirit. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 9, at 10:00 am, at the Zanesville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at the Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Zanesville Animal Shelter in Natalie’s memory.

Natalie Martin death Zanesville OH Tribute to Natalie Martin Zanesville OH Natalie Martin funeral arrangements Zanesville OH Obituary of Natalie Martin 18-year-old Zanesville OH Condolences for Natalie Martin’s family Zanesville OH