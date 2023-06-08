Zanesville Ohio resident Natalie Martin named as victim in Myrtle Beach shooting

Natalie Martin of Zanesville Ohio Identified as Victim in Myrtle Beach Shooting

Natalie Martin, a resident of Zanesville, Ohio, has been identified as one of the victims in the recent shooting incident that occurred in Myrtle Beach. The incident happened on Friday night in the Ocean Boulevard area, which is known for its busy nightlife and entertainment.

Martin was reportedly enjoying the evening with friends when shots were fired, and she was hit. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

The shooting incident has shocked the Myrtle Beach community and has raised concerns about the safety of the area. The police have launched an investigation and are searching for the suspects involved in the incident.

Martin’s family and friends are devastated by the tragedy and have started a fundraiser to cover the expenses of her funeral. They have described her as a kind-hearted and loving person who will be deeply missed.



