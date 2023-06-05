Zari the Boss Lady biography: Get to Know Zari the Boss Lady: Her Biography, Age, Relationship Status, and Life Journey

Introduction

Zari The Boss Lady is a popular Ugandan socialite, businesswoman, and musician. She is known for her extravagant lifestyle, fashion sense, and business acumen. She has been in the limelight for many years and has gained a huge following on social media platforms. In this article, we will delve into her biography, age, boyfriend, and life story.

Biography

Zarinah Tlale, popularly known as Zari The Boss Lady, was born on September 23, 1980, in Jinja, Uganda. She grew up in Jinja and later moved to Kampala, where she started her career as a musician. Zari is of Ugandan and Burundian descent. She is the fifth of six children in her family.

Age

Zari The Boss Lady is currently 41 years old. She celebrated her 41st birthday on September 23, 2021.

Boyfriend

Zari The Boss Lady has been in several high-profile relationships over the years. She was first married to Ivan Semwanga, a wealthy businessman and socialite. The couple had three children together, Pinto, Quincy, and Raphael. Ivan passed away in 2017 after suffering a stroke.

After Ivan’s death, Zari started dating Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz. The couple had two children together, Latiffah and Prince Nillan. However, their relationship was riddled with controversy and eventually ended in 2018.

Zari is currently dating a businessman named Dark Stallion. The couple has been together for over a year and often share their pictures on social media platforms.

Life Story

Zari The Boss Lady started her career as a musician in the early 2000s. She released several songs and was known for her unique fashion sense and dance moves. However, she later transitioned into the business world, where she found her true calling.

Zari has several businesses, including a cosmetics line, a clothing brand, and a real estate company. She also owns a chain of schools and a non-profit organization that aims to empower women and children in Uganda.

Zari is also a social media influencer and has a huge following on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. She often shares pictures and videos of her luxurious lifestyle, which includes trips to exotic locations, designer clothes, and expensive cars.

Despite her success, Zari has faced several challenges in her personal life. Her relationship with Diamond Platnumz was highly publicized and often made headlines. She has also faced criticism from some people who believe that she promotes a materialistic and shallow lifestyle.

However, Zari has remained resilient and continues to pursue her dreams. She is a role model for many young women in Africa and has inspired many to pursue their passions.

Conclusion

Zari The Boss Lady is a multifaceted personality who has made a name for herself in the entertainment and business world. She is a successful entrepreneur, a social media influencer, and a devoted mother. Despite facing several challenges, she has remained focused on her goals and continues to inspire many young women around the world.

