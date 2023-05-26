“Zayn Malik net worth”: Zayn Malik: A Comprehensive Look into His Biography, Lifestyle, Family, Girlfriend, Height, Age, Net Worth, and Car Collection #Zayn

Zayn Malik is a British-Pakistani singer and songwriter who rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction. He has since established himself as a successful solo artist and is known for his unique and soulful voice.

Biography

Zayn Malik was born on January 12, 1993, in Bradford, England. He is of Pakistani descent and grew up in a Muslim household. He attended Lower Fields Primary School and Tong High School in Bradford.

In 2010, Zayn auditioned for the seventh season of the popular singing competition show, The X Factor. Although he was initially eliminated as a solo artist, he was brought back by judge Simon Cowell to form a group with four other contestants – Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. They became known as One Direction and went on to finish third in the competition.

One Direction went on to become one of the most successful boy bands in history, selling over 70 million records worldwide and winning numerous awards. However, in 2015, Zayn announced that he was leaving the group to pursue a solo career.

Lifestyle

Zayn Malik is known for his unique sense of style and has been praised for his fashion choices. He has collaborated with designers such as Giuseppe Zanotti and Donatella Versace and has been featured in numerous fashion magazines.

In his personal life, Zayn has been open about his struggles with anxiety and has spoken about the importance of mental health awareness. He has also been involved in charitable work, including supporting the British Asian Trust and the charity organization, Comic Relief.

Family

Zayn Malik comes from a close-knit family and has three sisters – Doniya, Waliyha, and Safaa. His parents, Yaser and Trisha Malik, are of Pakistani descent and raised their children in a Muslim household.

GF

Zayn Malik has had several high-profile relationships, including with fellow singer Perrie Edwards and model Gigi Hadid. He and Hadid began dating in 2015 and have had an on-again, off-again relationship since then. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Khai, in September 2020.

Height

Zayn Malik is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall.

Age

Zayn Malik is currently 28 years old.

Net Worth

Zayn Malik’s net worth is estimated to be around $65 million. He has earned his wealth through his successful music career, as well as his collaborations with fashion brands and endorsement deals.

Car collection

Zayn Malik is known for his love of cars and has a collection of luxury vehicles. He has been spotted driving a Lamborghini Huracan, a Bentley Continental GT, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom. He has also been seen on social media with a classic Mustang and a vintage Porsche.

