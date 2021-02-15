Zdzisław Najder Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Zdzisław Najder has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021
Zdzisław Najder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
Very sad to hear about the passing of Zdzisław Najder. He was a historian, critic, political activist & former director of @RFERL's Polish Desk. Above all, he was a world authority on the works of Joseph #Conrad. Hear him recall Conrad's family background: https://t.co/moLOn9U20V
— Arkady Rzegocki 🇵🇱 (@ArkadyRzegocki) February 15, 2021
