Zebra Mando Ssenyange Death -Obituary – Dead : Zebra Mando Ssenyange has Died .
Zebra Mando Ssenyange has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 31. 2020.
Zebra Mando Ssenyange December 29 at 10:37 PM · I hereby announce the assignation/death of Zebra Mando Ssenyange today at around 12:30am By military operatives near his home. He was chased from his house in Bwaise and shot dead in a corridor in his neighborhood Statement by Zebra Jr. Information about the Funeral Details will be communicated here RIP Champ Father Son Commander
Source: (20+) Zebra Mando Ssenyange – Posts | Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote