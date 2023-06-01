Zeds Dead Performs at Movement Festival

Zeds Dead Rocks Movement Music Festival

Zeds Dead, the Canadian electronic music duo, brought their signature sound to the Movement Music Festival in Detroit this year. The festival, which takes place annually over Memorial Day weekend, is one of the premier electronic music events in the country.

The Performance

Zeds Dead took the stage on the first night of the festival, and the crowd was ready for them. The duo, consisting of Dylan Mamid and Zachary Rapp-Rovan, played a high-energy set that had fans dancing and singing along.

They played a mix of their own hits, such as “Adrenaline” and “Lost You,” as well as some remixes of popular songs. The crowd went wild when they dropped their remix of Billie Eilish’s “Bury a Friend.”

Zeds Dead also brought out some special guests during their set. Canadian rapper and singer-songwriter, Omar LinX, joined them on stage to perform their collaboration “Out for Blood.” They also brought out DnB artist Delta Heavy to perform their collaboration “Lift You Up.”

The Sound

Zeds Dead is known for their diverse sound, which incorporates elements of dubstep, house, and drum and bass. Their set at Movement was no exception. They seamlessly blended genres together, creating a unique sound that kept the crowd engaged.

Their use of heavy bass and intricate beats was particularly impressive. They played with different rhythms, creating unexpected drops and breaks that had the crowd cheering.

The Visuals

Their set was not only impressive sonically, but visually as well. Zeds Dead had a unique light show that was synchronized with their music. The lights pulsed and changed colors, creating a mesmerizing effect.

They also had a large LED screen behind them that displayed trippy visuals throughout their set. The combination of the lights and visuals created an immersive experience that added to the overall performance.

The Conclusion

Zeds Dead’s performance at Movement was a highlight of the festival. Their unique sound, impressive visuals, and high-energy set made for an unforgettable experience. It’s no wonder they have become one of the most sought-after electronic acts in the world.

If you have the chance to see Zeds Dead live, don’t miss it. Their performances are truly a sight to behold.

