Zee Edgell Death -Dead – Obituary : Zee Edgell has Died .

Zee Edgell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

The Bocas Lit Fest team is saddened to learn of the passing of Zee Edgell today, at 80 years old.

Edgell, lauded as Belize's foremost fiction writer, was perhaps best known for her 1982 novel, Beka Lamb, read and studied by generations of students in the Caribbean and beyond. pic.twitter.com/iEtuAXe3dn

